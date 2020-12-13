MSSU holds commencement

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University is celebrating 2020 graduates with a walk thru commencement.

I found out what steps the university taking to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

Dr. Dean Van Galen Mssu President “To all the graduates on behalf of all of us you have perservered and done great things during a difficult time. We are proud of you congratulations.”

This afternoon MSSU held several different commencement ceremonies for more than 400 Spring.. Summer and fall graduates.

The university keeping each ceremony small and giving graduates the opportunity to get their pictures taken at different stations after accepting their diplomas.

“Many of our students are first generation students for all of them it’s a meaningful day very much for our family and friends. So we were really committed to provide a meaningful commencement ceremony that they will remember and as a way to celebrate their great accomplishments here at missouri southern.”

Missouri Southern taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe by having families walk with graduates.. enforcing mask wearing and having every group social distance.

“Our commencement ceremony is a walk through rolling format and we are doing our best to provide our graduates with opportunities to experience commencement in a safe way.”

Graduates say they were worried that moving to online classes after thanksgiving break would impact graduation..

Megan Short, Computer Information Science Graduate

“With the uncertainty of the semester. I didn’t know if we would be able to have anything and then when we ended up going online for the last couple of weeks i was afraid that they would cancel the whole thing so i was happy that they were able to have it.”

Graduates say they’re excited for their next chapter..

Emilee Meyer, Nursing Graduate

“I’m excited to have this chapter closed and look forward to what is happening in the next chapter.”

Megan Short, Computer Information Science Graduate, says,“Its nice to be able to finish this and kind of put an end to this chapter here with actually having a graduation.”