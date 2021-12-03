MSSU holds annual Ugly Sweater Contest

JOPLIN, Mo. — You may not think Christmas is made for llamas, Darth Vader and the Eiffel Tower — but today, those lines blurred.

They were just a few of the ingredients in this year’s “Ugly Sweater Contest” at Missouri Southern. 9 brave souls were decked out in tinsel and Christmas lights, along with tiny presents, a leg lamp from the movie, “A Christmas Story” — and a Santa riding a unicorn. The winner — focused on the university’s international mission.

“Kind of like the claim to fame of Noel Missouri, and when you talk to people they usually call it ‘No-el’ and then you have to correct them and it’s like Noel, but it’s spelled No-el,” said Tammi Wardlaw, Post Office Volunteer.

“We do a lot of decorating, I love Christmas, it’s the best time of year for me so this is like the office I should be in,” said Patricia Coggin, Noel Post Office Officer in Charge.

Each envelope that goes through the post office receives four stamps, a red wreath, a green Christmas tree and a red and blue sign that bares the town’s name. The tradition dates back to 1932.