MSSU holds annual Southern Media Showcase

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four State high school students might be taking our place at the anchor desk someday.

The next generation of writers, reporters, and photographers to name a few could be in this room on the campus of MSSU, just like Nathan Goswick of Joplin High School.

“I want to be a director, and a lot of people say that but it’s really because I can handle stress really well and I’m not that bad a making videos.”

It’s part of the 23rd annual Southern Media Showcase.

“At one time there weren’t that many options for students that went into Mass Media but that has changed dramatically,” said Judy Stiles, KGCS-TV General Manager.

“We started off initially with just calling it video showcase, then we said we’d expand it to print and now we’re doing audio, video and print and now we had a multimedia component, there’s just so many things the term media is so broad today.”

Sam McDonald, a 2009 MSSU grad was one of the guest speakers for the event telling his story as well as fielding questions from students.

“I think when ever the kids come here they they do just think well media means TV or media means make movies but there are so different facets of the industry now and online media convergence are basically built out of this giant array of opportunities for students and that’s kind of important for them to come here and learn about the different areas that they can get into because it’s not just being a camera man and being a reporter.”

At one time, students had to wait until they got to college before making videos, but with home computers and software available these days, that’s no longer the case.

“I entered six videos into the competition that I made, some during the school year, some over the summer,” said Goswick.