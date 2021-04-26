MSSU holds academic signings

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local high school seniors are now officially part of the lion pride. Missouri Southern held the first in a series of academic signings on Monday, this one at Joplin High School. The seniors will attend the university this fall.

Each one signed on the dotted line – and even received a specialized coin to commemorate the event.

Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President, said, “I think it’s important because we often recognize, for example, student athletes through a signing ceremony but this is really designed to recognize the achievements and the aspirations of all the students from, in this case, Joplin High School, who will be part of our Lion family in the fall.”

Chance Torres, Joplin High School Senior, said, “It just feels big I guess, like oh yeah, doing this now, it’s not just kind of like oh I guess I am, it’s like an event to commemorate it I guess.”

Janine Craven, Proud Parent, said, “They honor them at Kindergarten and then 5th grade graduation, then 8th grade graduation and then this is just the ultimate goal and they made it, he’s made it.”

Similar signings will happen Tuesday at Web City and Wednesday at Carl Junction High School.