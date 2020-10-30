MSSU holding Chase the Chill event

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University is making sure everyone stays warm this winter.

MSSU is collecting scarves, gloves and hats for its sixth annual Chase the Chill. The League of Lions Social Work Group is working on the project this year. Organizers say they expect more people to need the cold weather items this winter.

Tara Garrity, Masters Director, said, “Because we are dealing with a pandemic a lot of people have been financially impacted by that. So I think this year its even more important this year because there may be an even greater need.”

MSSU Lions Club will be collection donations until December third. Volunteers will hang the scarves, hats and gloves on trees Saturday December 5.