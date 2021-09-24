MSSU football players hand out “Golden Tickets” to CJ Elementary students

JOPLIN, Mo. — In today’s dose of good news…

Hundreds of “Golden Tickets” helped some Carl Junction students wrap up the week on a high note.

Missouri Southern football players and cheerleaders visited the C.J. Second and third grade building today.

They talked about life on campus, gave out more than a few high fives, and handed out 500 tickets to go to an MSSU football game.

“I think more of it is that we’re having fun – I mean we enjoy seeing the kids and how excited they get,” said Akeem Gilmore, MSSU Wide Receiver.

“This is just a new incorporation of what the Lion football is doing and just getting our faces in front of them and getting smiles on their faces is the biggest part,” said David Oplotinik, MSSU Quarterback.

“Feeling a part of that is a big piece of it. Because they’ve kind of been distanced for so long. But also the golden ticket, I mean who doesn’t want a golden ticket?” said Lauri Mead, CJ 2-3 Principal.

The football team also visited kids at a few Joplin elementary schools earlier this month.