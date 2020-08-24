MSSU faculty produces video about Connor Hotel collapse

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Connor Hotel collapse in Joplin shook the city–leaving a lasting impact on residents.

The building was scheduled for demolition the next day. But it collapsed in November of 1978 with three men inside.

The story made headlines all across the country for a few days while workers searched through the rubble.

It’s the subject of a new video story produced by faculty members at MSSU.

Chad Stebbins is the Director of International Studies and has written a book on the subject.

He’s also narrated a short documentary that you can now watch.

Dr. Chad Stebbins, Writer, said, “How long it took the rescue operation to unfold, it took about six days and as we know Alfred Summers was rescued about 82 hours into the search and rescue and then the next day the two other men were found deceased in the rubble.”

A search and rescue team in St. Louis saw some of the news coverage of the event and came to help.

A dog was able to narrow in on the area where the lone survivor was still trapped, and was freed from the rubble.

To see the piece in it’s entirety, simply go to Youtube and type in Connor Hotel collapse, Joplin, Missouri.