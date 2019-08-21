Breaking News
MSSU exhibit highlights art inspired by Australian culture

An art exhibit currently on display is inspired by what some local college students saw halfway around the world.

These pieces were made by the Missouri Southern International Art Seminar spring semester class.

Students traveled to Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, back in March to study contemporary Australian aboriginal art.
The exhibit features artwork in response to what the participants saw.

The art is currently on display in the Spiva Art Gallery on campus and will stay up until the end of the month.

