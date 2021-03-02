MSSU event helps students dress for interviews

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s important to be well dressed for job interviews and other future endeavors.

Volunteers gathered Tuesday at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Advanced Training and Technology Center to collect clothes for Missouri Southern’s Dress To Impress Event. The event is a joint program between the school and the chamber MSSU students and alumni can get free clothes. The clothes have been donated from a wide variety of businesses over the last three months.

Alex Gandy – MSSU Director of Career Services, said, “This is our seventh annual dress to impress event, and just incredibly thankful for our community champions and our community partners. We’ve helped over 1,800 individuals students over the past seven years in getting professional clothes for their career.”

To pick up clothes students and alumni can go to the Missouri Southern Ball Room this Wednesday through Friday from nine a.m. to four p.m.