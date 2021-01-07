MSSU dental program seeking patients

JOPLIN, Mo. — In the field of dental hygiene, you can only learn so much from a book.

At some point, students have to be able to practice their technique on actual people. That’s why the MSSU program is seeking patients for the spring semester. Potential patients make a one time, $30 payment but receive an array of services for that amount. Dental Hygiene Department Head Darlene Bogenpohl says the clinic has been using patients for all forty of the years it’s been in existence

Darlene Bogenpohl, MSSU Dental Hygiene Department Head, said, “They will receive a complete dental cleaning, fluorides. Everything they need for the appointment.”

She says the vast majority of dental hygienists in the area are program graduates. For more information about becoming a program patient, she says you should call 417-625-3078.