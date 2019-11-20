MSSU cuts ribbon on mock courtroom

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern shows off a unique classroom that will benefit students from a variety of disciplines.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today in the criminal justice building on the campus of MSSU.

One of the rooms inside has been converted into a mock courtroom

.

Dr. Mikh Gunderman says it provides students with the look and feel of a real court of law without leaving campus.

He adds the addition won’t just help criminal justice majors, but several other departments including international political affairs, social work and theatre.

“This hands on environment does allow our students to build confidence to explore their mistakes, their successes and to eventually leave here as stronger candidates for positions in criminal justice and outside of criminal justice as well.”

Even though the classroom looks like the real thing, Dr. Tim Wilson says it was put together on a relatively small budget.

He says some of the furniture inside the room was either donated free of charge or re-purposed.