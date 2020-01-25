MSSU Criminal Justice Auditorium gets makeover

JOPLIN, Mo. — An auditorium on the campus of an area university has received a makeover.

The inside of the Criminal Justice Auditorium on the MSSU campus hasn’t changed much in several decades.

But that changed over the holiday break, and Dr. Tim Wilson says much of the $20,000 price tag came from an anonymous donor.

He says the purpose for the project was to modernize the facility on the inside so it can get more use by his department as well as others on campus.

Dr. Tim Wilson, MSSU Criminal Justice Department Head, said “In essence what we did was we replaced all the carpet, we added new paint, we replaced some of the acoustic panels to match the color scheme that we went with and then we came up with a new sign for behind the podium.”

He hopes to modernize the entry way into the auditorium in the future and is working on bringing more events to the facility.

He says the MSSU football team now uses the space for its meetings.