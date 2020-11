A big construction project on the Missouri Southern campus is now working on the fourth floor.

New dorms on the north side of campus have completed nearly all the framing work.



There is still some roof work underway, but all water and storm sewer connections are done.

A contractor is working to install the exterior aluminun and glass.



The residence hall will be about 92 thousand square feet and hold about 300 students.

It’s expected to open in the fall of 2021.