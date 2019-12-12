MSSU Communication Department working to stay competitive

JOPLIN, Mo. — In an ever-changing industry, Mass Communication staff at Missouri Southern are working to educate their students to navigate a challenging field.

Instructors at Missouri Southern are modernizing their curriculum by going digital.

That means introducing social media and web design into all of their mediums.

Judy Stiles, General Manager, KGCS-TV, said, “Because there are so many people out there with that citizen journalist attitude, I think people are seeing a lot more happening. But I think you still need the basic ethics, aspects that go into being a good reporter.”

Whether it’s broadcast, print or radio, much has changed throughout Missouri Southern’s Mass Communication Department in the last decade, and even in the last couple of years.

Judy Stiles has been working with the university in the broadcast department for more than 30 years.

She says as newsrooms are getting smaller and she tells her students they need to be a one man band to land a job out of college.

“You need to know how to do a little bit of everything. You can’t just say, I’m just going to be seen on camera, somebody else can run the camera or I’m just going to be the person running the camera. You have to learn the skills that are all involved in telling that story to put it together and being a good writer is always important. Even if you think I’m never going to have to write a story, you have to be a good writer. You have to be able to ask good questions for an interview. Have that understanding of how a story comes together to the writing, the editing, the finishing up,” said Stiles.

As the industry moves into the digital age, instructors have started to incorporate elements of social media and web design into their curriculum.

And those elements definitely become relevant to keep newspapers afloat.

Cally Chisholm, Editor-In-Chief, The Chart, said, “Not everyone picks up a tangible paper, they get most of their news from social media. So it’s vital for, you know not just to get the news awareness on campus but it’s important for the students that do the work of writing the articles that their stuff is being read by their peers and by people in the community.”

And for radio, that means bringing more personality to the radio waves.

As they now have to compete with podcasts and streaming services.

Abby Randolph, Radio Coordinator, KXMS, said, “Yeah, it’s definitely changed shape. Ya know, podcasts are really big now and for our department, the comm. department, we got podcasting equipment where you can take anywhere and kind of mobilize it.”

As for the future of each of the industries, staff say they will continue to push students to learn as much as they can no matter what their concentration.

Brian Mehrens, Master Instructor, Mass Comm. MSSU, said, “Whether behind the camera or in front of the camera you need to be able to proficient in all those elements to be a viable candidate for future positions in the news media.”

The Chart, KXMS, and KGCS are all available online in an effort to reach a broader audience.

Students and staff are also hoping to continue to bring more innovations into their classrooms to keep the program competitive.