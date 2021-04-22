MSSU cleans up around campus for Earth Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students, faculty, and staff at Missouri Southern did plenty of Earth Day cleaning across campus.

A group of education majors picked up trash Thursday on the university’s native tall grass prairie land just north of the football stadium, across the street from the start-finish of the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.

Ashley Abbott is one of those education majors.

Ashley Abbott, MSSU Education Major, said, “It’s pretty exciting to go ahead and be part of this and helping the community and just keep everything clean.”

Other groups spent time cleaning and picking up trash along Newman Road, Turkey Creek and along the cross country course.