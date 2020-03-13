MSSU changes route of international trip due to Covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university says students will not be going to Italy in a previously planned trip.

Who’s making the change?

Missouri Southern State University has decided to reroute the trip.

Instead of heading to Italy, the travel abroad project will head somewhere else.

Julie Stamps, MSSU Health Center Director, said, “That’s one of the things students and families have to consider – maybe what’s the right choice for them.”

Julie Stamps is urging students to get the facts about the coronavirus.

She’s on the Covid 19 task force at MSSU.

There are no cases on campus, but they’re getting ready just the same.

“With spring break coming up we’re looking at doing some routine deep cleaning to make sure surfaces are staying clean.”

Across town, Freeman Health System is also planning head.

They’ve had patients tested for the coronavirus – but all results have been negative.

Jessica Liberty, Freeman Infection Prevention, said, “Two questions that we ask when a patient walks into our facility – we ask them if they’ve had any recent travel outside of this area in the past two months or if they’ve been in contact with people that have traveled outside the us in the last couple of weeks.”

Freeman officials point out this is a community-wide approach to staying healthy.

“We are addressing the Covid situation aggressively with Mercy, along with our local health departments – working together to better reach the needs of our Joplin community.”

Missouri just announced a second case in the states.

Kansas now has four cases, Oklahoma two, and one case in Arkansas.