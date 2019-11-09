MSSU celebrates university’s first generation students

JOPLIN, Mo.–An area university celebrates a special group of students on campus.

November 8th marks the third anniversary for National First Generation College Students Day. And, this is the first time for MSSU to take part in that event.

Debbie Fort is the director for MSSU’s “Project Stay” and is a first generation college graduate herself. She says the university takes pride in helping first-gen students get into and then graduate from college.

“There are some challenges that we face and we’re just here to support all of our students,” Fort explained. “64% of our students on campus are first gen and so we want to reach out to them to make sure that they graduate because that’s why we’re here.”

MSSU President Dr. Alan Marble is also a first generation college graduate in his family and also took part in the celebration.