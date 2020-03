JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University decides to temporarily suspend its on-campus classes and activities following concerns over the coronavirus or COVID-19.

They will only teach online courses beginning the week of March 23rd. We expect to hear from University President Alan Marble later this evening.

There are currently no confirmed cases at the university.

