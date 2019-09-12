MSSU campus community honors 9/11 victims with annual ceremony

Missouri Southern hosted a remembrance ceremony at the Freedom Flag Plaza.

More than 100 students and professors were on-hand for a color guard and remarks from the Joplin Police Chief.

He says he’s glad to see 9/11 victims honored — especially as more and more time passes.

“Many of the incoming freshmen class at Missouri Southern this year weren’t even born when 9/11 happened,” Stewart explained. “So, they learned about that through a textbook and didn’t get to see what happened firsthand.”

Programs for the event listed thousands of names of 9/11 victims, and those attending were urged to choose a couple of names as a focus for the anniversary date.