MSSU Business of Art Symposium

JOPLIN, Mo. — Professionals in business and visual arts visit a local university Wednesday, offering their first-hand experience in the professional world.

Missouri Southern State University hosted its Business of Art Symposium. The goal was to teach students and the community about the business side of artistic careers. The symposium also works on expanding what a typical graphic design student may learn in their classroom.

Frank Pishkur, Chair of Art Department, said, “A lot of our classes are built around, here’s your individual project, here’s how you do this, it’s going as an individual, but the reality for most graphic designers, they aren’t working as an individual, they’re working as part of

a team.”

Since most artists are part of small businesses after graduation, the symposium also focused on the use of social media and entrepreneurship.