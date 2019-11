JOPLIN, Mo. — The potential move to switch the smoking age to 21 in Joplin is getting some high profile support.

The Missouri Southern Board of Governors are in favor of the age hike.

Earlier this month, Joplin City Council members discussed the potential to increase the age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

Carl Junction city leaders made the change just last week.

The Joplin Council is expected to vote on Tobacco 21 at a future meeting.