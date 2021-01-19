MSSU back in class

JOPLIN, Mo. — Classes are back in session at Missouri Southern, with students back on campus for the first time in eight weeks. There are a lot of similarities to the way the fall semester handled pandemic protocols, but they’ve also learned some things since then.

Chelsea Miller, MSSU Student, said, “There is a nice comfort level now, kind of knowing what we’re coming into and what to expect for the semester.”

Chelsea Miller is happy to be going back to school on campus. But she’s also prepared for what could come next.

“I’ve tried to do my classes online in case we do have to go back online.”

For now, Missouri Southern is following the hyflex model for some in-person class time.

MSSU Pres. Dean Van Galen, said, “If you have a Tuesday – Thursday class, perhaps you go face to face for half the class – the other half goes face to face on Thursday and then there’s an online component.”

There are also face masks – new ones handed out for free on the oval. Also social distancing and enhanced sanitizing.

“We’ll see where it goes – of course we hope the vaccine will uh take hold and help us later on in the semester.”

Of course the number of cases will play a big role in whether hyflex continues, or the classes move online again later in the semester.

“It’s always a moving target, we’ll track the numbers and where we’re at. But we anticipate at this point the semester will be primarily hyflex with face to face interaction.”

Missouri Southern isn’t the only campus starting classes Tuesday. Pitt State students are also back in school, requiring masks and other coronavirus safety protocols.