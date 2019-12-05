MSSU athletes compete in talent show

JOPLIN, Mo. — Athletes take the stage tonight, but not in the normal way on the field or on the court, but the literal stage.

It’s a talent show helping a local charity.

Luz Galindo, Student Athlete Advisory Committee President, said, “Today we’re doing a talent show, an all athlete talent show, and all the proceeds go to Make A Wish.”

“Today we’ve got a little bit of dancing. Our football team is actually doing a Haka dance today, as I’ve heard of, so a little bit more of a traditional Polynesian dance. A couple singing. A couple pillow fights. A little bit of skits. A little bit of everything today.”

“Sports-wise it sees more of the goofy side of us that you know we can be regular people too and then also that competitive side because at the end of the day, we’re trying to compete, who’s the best act on campus regardless of it being something different, so it just brings out the camaraderie of the team aspect, but also just bonding together of all athletic teams.”

“Everything, all proceeds today. So, it’s a one dollar admission and so they get a little switch out for a ticket today and then any additional dollars they bring will count as a vote per team or whoever they want to vote for and usually in the past we’ve raised about three hundred to two hundred dollars depending, so with a bigger turnout and the extra donations they make, we can easily make five hundred dollars.”

All teams competed today for points to go toward the Pride Cup.

And the winner of this event, will receive thousand points that’ll be added to the team’s total.