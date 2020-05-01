MSSU announces finalists in search for president

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University has narrowed a field of 70 applicants to be the next university president to just three.

That includes Dr. Frank “Mac” McConnell, Dr. William Tsutsui, and Dr. Dean Van Galen.

The press release reads:

The Board of Governors at Missouri Southern State University has announced the three finalists for university president who will visit campus next week for a series of town hall meetings and final interviews with the board. EFL Associates, an executive search and recruitment firm based in Kansas City, helped conduct the search on behalf of the University’s Presidential Search Advisory Committee and Board of Governors. More than 70 applications were received in the search for Missouri Southern’s sixth president. The new president will succeed Dr. Alan Marble, who will retire as of June 30. “On behalf of the Board of Governors, we are extremely pleased with the caliber of our finalists for the next president of Missouri Southern and the full Board unanimously approved this slate of finalist candidates after review of the applicants and supporting information,” said Alison Hershewe, vice chair of the Board of Governors and chair of the Presidential Search Advisory Committee.

The finalists are:

Dr. Frank “Mac” McConnell, who earned an Ed.D. from the University of Georgia, a Master’s from Mercer University, a Bachelor’s from North Georgia College and is currently the Senior Vice President for Business & Finance at the University of North Georgia.

Dr. Frank “Mac” McConnell

Dr. William Tsutsui, who earned a Ph.D. from Princeton University, a Master’s from Princeton University, a Master’s from Oxford University, and a Bachelor’s from Harvard University and was most recently the President of Hendrix College (2014 to 2019).

Dr. William Tsutsui

Dr. Dean Van Galen, who earned a Ph.D degree from Kansas State University, a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and is currently the Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Dr. Dean Van Galen