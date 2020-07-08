MSSU and Crowder College to Require Face Masks

JOPLIN, MO – Citing a need to create a safe environment for all students, faculty and staff, Missouri Southern State University and Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., have announced plans to require masks when fall classes begin.

Each campus has created respective plans that promote a safe environment while providing needed educational opportunities.

“Missouri Southern is committed to providing an engaging on-campus experience for students this fall, while also prioritizing the safety of our faculty, staff, students and community,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, president of Missouri Southern. “We will continue to implement best practices and promote a campus culture that supports both high-quality education and the well-being of all.”

“Our team has been working since March on a plan to provide a safe educational environment for our students and employees,” said Dr. Glenn Coltharp, president of Crowder College.

“Studying the data in the region and determining whether to wear face coverings was a common issue where both schools could collaborate and determine the best solution for higher education in Southwest Missouri.”



Safety measures at both institutions include increased cleaning and disinfecting of all areas in an effort to keep campus as safe as possible.