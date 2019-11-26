MSSU adds new certificates and degrees, revamps others

JOPLIN, Mo. — Unmanned flight is just one of the new certificate and degrees in development at Missouri Southern.

The Board of Governors has officially approved a nine-hour program focusing on drones that is expected to launch next year.

That tops the list of changes including a certificates in healthcare business, linguistics, and chemical laboratory sciences.

There’s also a new degree – the bachelor of science in chemistry with a health professional emphasis.

Campus leaders say that will allow certain students to more easily pursue a professional degree.

The changes will take effect in the fall of 2020.

A full list can be found below.

Undergraduate Certificates:

Chemical Laboratory Sciences – Chemical Physical Science Department: A chemist must be competent in laboratory skills. The variety of companies in the Joplin metro area that utilize a laboratory and the increased number of our students pursuing an internship or career opportunities during their coursework validate the need for laboratory prepared students.

Healthcare Business – Healthcare Administration and Management in conjunction with the School of Business developed this certificate with a focus to benefit business and Computer Information Systems majors allowing them to augment their degree with an emphasis in healthcare.

Linguistics – English & Philosophy, Social Sciences, and Modern Languages Departments: This certificate coordinates with our international mission focus, will enhance student’s global awareness, and allow them to become more engaged citizens on a global front. Students have asked for a linguistics certificate/degree. Students who wish to pursue a graduate degree in linguistics will benefit from this credential.

Music: Music Industry – Music Department: This new certificate is part of the major revamping of the Music Department Programs and replaces the BA with Music Industry concentration. This changes better serves the students and complies with expectations of the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) from whom the department is seeking accreditation.

Theatre: Arts Administration & Leadership – Theatre Department: The arts and culture sector pumps over $763 billion a year into the U.S. economy This certificate cultivates the creative and critical thinking this vibrant sector needs – from advocacy and community outreach to marketing, organizational development, and fundraising.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems: Remote Pilot Applications – Biology Department: New applications for small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) are developing rapidly in many areas. There is no real limit in terms of future use and applicability for sUAS, thus creating the rapidly increasing needs for certified and qualified sUAS remote pilots. Obtaining FAA certification can significantly augment skills needed for numerous career areas.

Majors and Minors:

Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Health Professional Emphasis- Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Health Professional Emphasis – The Chemical and Physical Sciences Department (CAPS) currently offers a variety of pre-professional chemistry programs; it is possible for those students to pursue their professional degree without completing their undergraduate degree. This new emphasis would offer more elective in the chemistry area and would be restricted to students who have been accepted into a professional school prior to completion of their BS degree.

Bachelor of Music- The Music Department is proposing to do away with the Bachelor of Arts in Music concentrations and introduce a Bachelor of Music various concentrations. The Bachelor of Music will better serve our students who are not seeking a degree in Music Education. This proposal is based on a suggestion from the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) during a site visit as part of the accreditation process. New concentrations include: Instrumental Performance, Vocal Performance, and Keyboard Performance. Additional Bachelor of Music offerings include: Musical Theatre and Elective Studies in an Outside Field. This proposal diversifies our offerings and boosts target recruiting efforts. The revamped major course requirements meet NASM standards.

Bachelor of Music Education- To align with recommendation made by NASM during their accreditation site visit, the Teacher Education Department proposes to replace the Bachelor of Science in Education Instrumental Music and Vocal Music programs with a Bachelor of Music Education in Instrumental Music and Vocal Music.

Bachelor of Arts, Bachelors of Science, and Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre- The Theatre Department is seeking accreditation with the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST) prompting an overhaul of the degree programs. Upon approval, MSSU would be one of only six schools in the state with NAST accreditation. New majors includes BA and BS in Theatre Production, BA and BS in Theatre Performance, and a BFA in Theatre Performance. These new majors will better prepare students for their specific area, aid in recruiting efforts and diversify our offerings to better compete with similarly sized institutions in the region. NAST standards dictate theatre-related coursework must be at least 30 to 45 percent of the content. The proposed theatre core is 43 percent of the 120 required hours.