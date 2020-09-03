MSHP reminds Missourians to celebrate Labor Day responsibly

MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants you to celebrate Labor Day responsibly this weekend.

In 2019, there were more than 1,000 traffic crashes over the holiday weekend–those resulted in 431 injuries and nine deaths.

Troopers arrested 116 people for driving intoxicated.

On the water, there were 11 boating crashes during Labor Day weekend which resulted in four injuries and no fatalities.

10 induviduals were arrested for boating while under the influence.

Troopers will be participating in Operation Care starting Friday through Monday–this effort will crack down on speeding and impaired driving.

More troopers will be patrolling highways and on the water.