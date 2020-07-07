MSHP Releases Holiday Weekend Numbers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri troopers worked nearly 300 crashes and arrested more than 260 people over the holiday weekend.

The highway patrol responded to 294 crashes, with 107 injuries and five deaths. That’s a significant decrease from last year’s holiday weekend — where there were more than 1100 and 15 people were killed.

This year troopers also made 139 DWI arrests and 126 drug arrests. There were 9 boating crashes — with 6 boating-while-intoxicated arrests and 25 drug arrests on the water. One person also drowned.

None of the deaths occurred in Southwest Missouri.