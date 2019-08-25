MSHP release name; Unity in the Community to hold Vigil for CJ teen

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release the name of the Carl Junction teen who died Saturday morning in Joplin. In an incident report stating John D. Wheeler fell into a drainage ditch.

Wheeler, 13, was spotted in the water near north Low Water Bridge by Joplin Police Officers performing a ground search for him downstream. While upstream at Ewert Park is the original location he was reported have gone into the water. There is more than a mile between the two locations.

He was transported to an area hospital at 9:29 AM according to our cameras which captured images at both locations. He was pronounced at 10:27 AM.

CARL JUNCTION SCHOOLS FB RESPONSE

It is with heavy hearts that we share with you that one of our 8th Grade students died today in flash flood waters in… Posted by Carl Junction Schools on Saturday, August 24, 2019

‘Unity in the Community’ schedule vigil

Candlelight Prayer vigil for the 13yr old young man who tragically drowned yesterdayAaron Michael Garcia and I will be leading… please bring candles…We just want to gather around the mother and show her support, and to be a shoulder to lean on, cry on and hug during this time. Posted by David DuRall II on Sunday, August 25, 2019

David DuRall of the community action group, Unity in the Community, says there will be a prayer vigil for the boy and his family.

“Wednesday evening at 8:00 PM, Cunningham Park on the basketball court we are going to come out as a community and surround this lady. To show her that we care.”

In a recorded message DuRall states that earlier this year the boy’s mother had lost her husband, now a son and she is new to the area.

“We want to say…you know what? you are new to here, but you are a part of us.”

DuRall is the chaplain at the Jasper Co Juvenile Center, youth leader and co-founder and Dir. of Unity in the Community.

Aaron Michael Garcia is also scheduled to speak. Garcia is a speaker, author, MSN, APRN, FNP-C and founder of S.O.S. Ministries.