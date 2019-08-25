MSHP release name; Unity in the Community to hold Vigil for CJ teen

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release the name of the Carl Junction teen who died Saturday morning in Joplin. In an incident report stating John D. Wheeler fell into a drainage ditch.
Wheeler, 13, was spotted in the water near north Low Water Bridge by Joplin Police Officers performing a ground search for him downstream. While upstream at Ewert Park is the original location he was reported have gone into the water. There is more than a mile between the two locations.
He was transported to an area hospital at 9:29 AM according to our cameras which captured images at both locations. He was pronounced at 10:27 AM.
‘Unity in the Community’ schedule vigil
David DuRall of the community action group, Unity in the Community, says there will be a prayer vigil for the boy and his family.
“Wednesday evening at 8:00 PM, Cunningham Park on the basketball court we are going to come out as a community and surround this lady. To show her that we care.”
In a recorded message DuRall states that earlier this year the boy’s mother had lost her husband, now a son and she is new to the area.
“We want to say…you know what? you are new to here, but you are a part of us.”
DuRall is the chaplain at the Jasper Co Juvenile Center, youth leader and co-founder and Dir. of Unity in the Community.
Aaron Michael Garcia is also scheduled to speak. Garcia is a speaker, author, MSN, APRN, FNP-C and founder of S.O.S. Ministries.