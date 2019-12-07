MSHP participates in Project Blue Light to honor fallen officers

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is honoring fallen officers in a special way.

Project Blue Light is a nationwide recognition of officers who have died in the line of duty.

Troops and division offices with the Missouri state highway patrol will display blue lights paying tribute to officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thirty one members of the state highway patrol have died while providing service and protection to people in Missouri.

SGT Luckenhoff, Missouri State Highway Patrol, said, “The blue lights displayed at our buildings whether they’re exterior lights or blue candles in the windows is just simply a way of displaying gratitude for the sacrifice that they made and gratitude towards their families for what they’ve given.”

Seargent Lueckenhoff also says this is a great way for them to show gratitude for past and present officers from all agencies across Missouri.

The display period will be now through January 2nd.