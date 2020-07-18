MSHP joins other states in high speed enforcement campaign

MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is joining four other states in a high speed enforcement campaign.

Troopers will be focusing on enforcing laws related to excessive speed — and hazardous, aggressive, or distracted driving.

It started today at noon and will last until midnight, and will continue tomorrow during those same hours.

The campaign is in response to a dramatic increase of speeding and dangerous driving reported across the nation since the covid-19 pandemic began.

In Missouri, that includes a 14% increase in fatal crashes, compared to this time last year — despite significantly less traffic on roadways.

The patrol has also seen a 58% increase in speeds at, or above, 26-miles-an-hour over the speed limit.

The biggest culprits are younger drivers — between the ages of 15 and 29.

And violations are most common during the weekends.

Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, and Iowa State Highway Patrols are also participating in the campaign.