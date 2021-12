NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Newton County.

MSHP says the single vehicle crash happened before seven Friday night near the 18000 block of Norway Road in Neosho.

Authorities say the 17-year-old female driver was traveling westbound on Norway when she left the roadway and hit a tree then the vehicle caught fire.

Troopers say she died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.