MSHP is accepting applications for 112th recruit class

MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is accepting applications for its 112th recruit class.

Academy training lasts six months and applicants will live in dorm housing in Jefferson City.

MSHP is hiring anyone who has a minimum of 30 college credits.. or has served in any branch of the military for two years or served two years as A post-certified peace officer.

They’re looking for applicants that want to make a difference in the community.

Corporal Tony Sandoval, Missouri State Highway Patrol, says, “You’d want to have integrity, respect and willingness to serve others and to make a difference in your community. Those are the important thing we are looking for in our trooper applicants.”

Trooper sandoval says any candidates who are in good physical shape will have better chances of graduating.

The application deadline is February 1.

To apply for the 112th recruit class go here