MSHP investigating deadly crash in Newton County

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash in Newton County.

Troopers say the crash happened at 2:10 Sunday morning on Highway NN three miles south of Joplin.

Authorities say the driver 25-year-old Carter Hickman was driving too fast on a curve, overcorrected and went off the left side of the roadway hitting a culvert and catching fire.

Hickman was transported to a Joplin Hospital and died from his injuries.

His 24-year-old passenger Andru Jacobs was transported to a Joplin Hospital with serious injuries.