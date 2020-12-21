MSHP increasing patrol over the holidays

MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is increasing patrol during the holiday season.

MSHP is telling the community to drive sober over the holidays, obey all traffic laws, and pay attention.

Last year during the highway patrol’s 30 hour Christmas counting period there were 278 crashes, three people were killed and 111 people were injured.

MSHP says they have been seeing more crashes this year and are cracking down on distracted driving.

Sam Carpenter, Trooper, says, “We’re actually in the middle of our stay in your lane campaign we’ve been doing that for a while now and that will go through the first of the year. So we always have officers out trying to make sure we don’t have any distracted drivers, watching for those lane violations.”

The holiday counting period will begin Thursday and run through December 27.