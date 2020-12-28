MSHP advising to drive safe during winter weather

MISSOURI — With snow expected this week the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding families to drive safe.

MSHP says if roads are slick or covered in snow drive slower and allow more time to get to your destination

If you hit a patch of ice do not slam on the brakes — if you begin to slide, steer in the direction of the slide to get control of the vehicle.

MSHP is telling the community to get your car ready before bad weather starts.

Sam Carpenter, Trooper, says, “We encourage you to keep your vehicle in good working order. That needs to be happening right now. Don’t wait until the weather gets bad. Make sure your tires are good. If you’re traveling in winter weather make sure you have a full tank of fuel, warm clothing, possibly an emergency kit in your car that can contain some non perishable food items, water, blankets, things of that nature.”

Trooper Carpenter says if road conditions become dangerous stay home.