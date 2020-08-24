MPC is looking to reduce medicine errors for students coming back to school

MISSOURI — According to Missouri Poison Center, 6% of all elementary and high school students receive medication while in school for various conditions. Providing medications to students is one

of the most common health related activities performed in a school.

As students head back, the center is working to reduce medicine errors and mistakes, and is encouraging parents to take an active role in ensuring your child’s safety.

Ask your pharmacist to fill the prescription into two medicine bottles,one can be kept at home and one can be kept at the school.

An adult should bring the medication to school personnel.

Read and understand your school’s policy for students having and administering medication.

Make sure that the medication is available to the child and can be given when needed.