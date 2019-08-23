Mowing Crew Clipped More Than Grass Friday

Mowing crew clipped a water line at Turkey Creek and North Florida

by: Shannon Becker

(ROYAL HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD) — Shortly after 6:30 AM a City of Joplin mowing crew struck a Missouri American Water, water line.

Workers observe damage

Joplin News First tipsters let us know. North Florida Ave at Turkey Creek. Just North of Newman Road.

No injuries were reported and no interruption of service was expected we were told.

Missouri American Water and City of Joplin responded to the scene of the damaged line on the SE side of the bridge. It was shut off quickly so repairs could be made.

MoAm will make the repair on their own line. We have reached out to them for comment on the size of the line and estimated time of repair.

