Mower Pro Plus gives recommendations for maintaining lawn tools

NEOSHO, Mo. — With the season of spring in full swing, many are caring for their yards and lawns … But do you know how to properly maintain your lawn tools?

Mower Pro Plus recommends having a routine maintenance plan in place before starting up your tools for the year.

That goes for changing filters and oil, sharpening blades, and keeping your mower, weed whacker, and blowers clean.

If you’re running into issues during the pandemic, a mechanic can come out to look at equipment, or you can bring it to the shop.

Caleb Andrews, Mower Pro Plus Owner, says, “The better you maintain your equipment, the longer it’ll last. Longevity is based on how well you maintain it, and that’s with anything from your vehicle to your house to your lawn mower. It’s all the same concept.

Before you turn on any equipment, be sure to check the oil and make sure it’s at the appropriate level.