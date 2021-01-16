Movie theater in Webb City is back showing new movies

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local movie theater is showing its first new movie in nearly a year.

Route 66 Movie Theater in Webb City is showing “News of the World.”

The last time they held a showing for a new movie was in February 2020.

The pandemic has taken a toll on the movie industry — by rarely releasing new movies.

Route 66 stayed open on weekends during the pandemic and have been showing previously released movies.

The movie theater is running at half capacity — seating between 100 to 120 people.

Scott Hutson, Route 66 Owner “We’re really excited to be back in business. Its been a long time we’ve had a few good first run movies and we are starting to get into the swing of things and we are really excited about what’s coming.”

Route 66 is sanitizing in between shows and will soon be offering ticket and snack sales online to have less people gathering at the counter.

They have another showing of News of the World at 4 P.M. Sunday.