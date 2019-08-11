Movie in the Park, Benefits Carl Junction ‘Power of Play’

(CARL JUNCTION, Mo.) — Saturday evening, Frank Dean Sports Complex, FREE movie for families. CJ ‘POWER OF PLAY’ is a group focused on building a playground all kids can enjoy, including kids with physical limitations.

Kids in wheelchairs will be able to enjoy swings and other imaginative equipment. . Just swinging or going down a slide is an experience most of us take for granted.

Chad Issacs of Stones Corner Pharmacy says the fundraising for ‘POWER OF PLAY’ is a multi-phase project and the sponsorship money from Saturday will go towards the playground.

CIY (Christ in Youth) has set up a huge LED screen like you’d see at a concert. And they’ll be showing the family friendly movie, The Greatest Showman.

Food trucks, inflatables, live music and a FREE MOVIE. NOTE: the movie is free, other aspects of the event there is a cost. Bounce houses are not free.

SPONSORS TO BENEFIT POWER OF PLAY

Freeman Health Systems

Stone’s Corner Pharmacy

Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce

Senior Insurance Providers

Movie sponsored by #KSN16 & #KODE12