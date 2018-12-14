Mount Vernon senior wins Golden Lion Award

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

The Golden Lion Award is headed east today – highlighting the service of a Mount Vernon Mountaineer.

Jesse Delk is not afraid of the spotlight, speaking one on one, to a small group or a big audience.

“Do public speaking things like all the time. Like tonight I’ll be speaking at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes dodgeball tournament; yesterday I was speaking at a rotary competition. The week before that I was speaking at my youth group,” says Jesse Delk, MVHS Senior.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is a big focus for the Mount Vernon senior.

“And that’s one of my favorite things to do,” says Jesse Delk.

He also likes to keep active.

“Track’s just something I do on the side. I like to run, it keeps me fit,” says Delk.

Jesse pitches in with special events.

“Helping at Apple Butter Making Days, our local festival, handing out coffee,” says Delk.

And shares his time more regularly at church.

“Sometimes I help out with the youth band but I’m still, I’ve only been playing the guitar for a little bit over a year now. Speaking at the nursing home monthly that’s attached to our church so that’s been awesome for me, going down, talking to the elderly telling them about Jesus,” says Jesse.

Teacher Jeanne Jones has Jesse in class and is not surprised he was chosen for the Golden Lion Award.

“He cares about people and it’s not a forced thing – it’s not something you work at and ‘ok, I’ve got to care about somebody’ – it’s I want to be there if a person needs me and I want to give them some good advice if I can or give them to someone who can give them good advice,” says Jeanne Jones.

Jesse isn’t yet sure what the future holds after graduation – but he knows it will involve helping others through public speaking.

“I’ve applied at the College of the Ozarks, I’ve thought about MSSU, I’ve thought about Ozark Christian College. there’s a lot of things on the table – it’s senior year, I don’t know,” says Jesse Delk.

