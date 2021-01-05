Mount Vernon renovates agricultural building

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri high school has made an addition to one its buildings.

Mount Vernon High School has renovated its agricultural building. The building is 1,250 square-feet, has two sanding stations, a new paint facility, 10 welding stations, a medal fabricator, and a wood shop. The new building gives students an opportunity to grow their skills and get them ready for the work-force after high school.

Scott Cook – Mount Vernon Superintendent, said, “Sometimes what gets overlooked is that there’s a whole segment of the population who needs to be prepared for their career, and that’s what this program does. It gives kids the opportunity to explore some careers that might work for them upon graduation.”

Cook says that around 40 to 45% of the student body is part of the agricultural program.