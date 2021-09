MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

They know it happened on I-44, just west of the Mount Vernon exit, in Lawrence County.

Officials say 30-year-old Tiffanie Keithley, of Billings, Missouri, was going westbound, ran off the interstate and hit the median cable barrier.

However, they don’t know exactly when it happened — her body was discovered last night.

It’s “Troop D’s” 92nd fatal crash this year.