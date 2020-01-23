Mount Vernon chamber of commerce seeing an increase in membership

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A southwest Missouri chamber of commerce is seeing continuous growth in membership.

The Mount Vernon chamber of commerce has seen a 32% increase in membership over the past few years.

Since the new director started 4 years ago, 2,300 people now follow their Facebook page and the chamber has grown from 135 to 200 members.

The chamber attributes their growth to new and existing businesses realizing the organization can connect them to the community, customers, and potential employees.

In 2020, the chamber is looking forward to continue its successful programs

Pam Dudley, the director of the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce, said “We have one called the Cash Mob and we go out on Tuesdays and pay with $2 bills at local restaurants. We just mob them with our money and they get $2 tips and $2 in the till and it just increases their business on a day when maybe they normally aren’t as busy.”

The Mount Vernon chamber of commerce will hold its business expo on April 4th, featuring 65 businesses from the four state area.