Mount Vernon Brings Back Farmer’s Market

MOUNT VERNON, Mo.–Mount Vernon’s community garden held its first farmers market back earlier today with all sorts of local goods.



From local produce to bakery items to live plants, Mount Vernon’s farmers market carried plenty of community driven products.



The market also consisted of vendors from Republic to Springfield offering a variety of selections for its consumers.



Community garden president acknowledged that it was great to be back, but the support made it even more special.



And the garden could always use an extra hand.



Kenny Aughe, Community Garden President says, “it’s amazing–it’s amazing to be back, but it’s even more amazing to see the amount of traffic that’s been through here and that everybody is so excited to have this back, and to continue it. You know, it’s just been great.”



Marsha Jones, Community Garden Market Manager says, “we’re always looking for additional help and people would like to volunteer. Um, we have lots of rocks and lots of weeds. So we never run short of things to do, but here in the next three weeks the garden will look fantastic.”



The grand reopening for the farmers market will be next Saturday from 8 AM to noon with a ribbon cutting ceremony as well..