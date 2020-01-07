Mount Caramel Foundation to hold annual gala

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Ascension Via Christi Cancer Center is celebrating 25 years of taking care of patients and families in the community.

During the Mount Carmel Foundation’s annual gala people can learn of the new advancements coming to the center.

The gala will be held January 25th at PSU in the Student Ballroom.

All the money raised stays within the foundation to promote and support services and programs, equipment, and needs of patients and staff at Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg.

The foundation will also make some big announcements that night.

Johnna Norton, Executive Director, Mt. Carmel Foundation, said, “They’ll be a few different announcements we’ll be able to make. Some about our technology and some equipment, um that will be there for the cancer center. And other things will be more about amenities and some things we’ll be able to provide for our patients that will make for a more modern space as possible.”

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at the hospital.

During the Moroccan-themed event, the foundation will raffle off an 8 day trip for two to Morocco.