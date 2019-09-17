Motor Home Burns, Visible from West 7th

Fire was reported by a family member driving by, home was saved by the early call

6151 West Cedar Meadows Lane is West of 7th & Central City

(64801) — About 1:15 PM Tuesday afternoon a reported structure 6151 West Cedar Meadows Lane.

Reported to be no one on the property at the time.

A large motor home next to a house was on fire, Carl Junction Fire responded. Joplin Fire Department followed with mutual aid.

The motor home was parked close to the residence, thus threatening to spread. One firefighter tells us since the fire was reported early, that allowed the time needed to save the residence.

A family member tells us they happened to be driving by, called and said, “are you burning leaves?” To which the reply…no, I’m not even home!

So they turned around, went back quickly and reported the fire.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were on-hand as the investigation into the cause of the fire began.

No injuries reported. More information as it becomes available. Thanks to our Joplin News First friends, Teresa for the tip and Patti for the expert video.