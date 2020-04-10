Motorcyclist with Multiple Outstanding Warrants Caught After Pursuit with Sarcoxie PD

SARCOXIE, Mo. — A pursuit with Sarcoxie Officers ends with a Joplin man in custody with multiple outstanding warrants.

Thursday evening Sarcoxie Officers were advised of a silent panic alarm at Muncy’s Supermarket.

Upon arrival, two Sarcoxie units observed a black motorcycle leaving the premise by cutting through the grass between Muncy’s and the Post Office. A third Sarcoxie officer was able to get in behind the motorcycle at 5th and Cross. The motorcycle then proceeded to flee from officers.

The pursuit went from the Square, west on Center to 14th. Southbound on 14th to eastbound Aspen Road further into in Newton County. Back to the north on Walleye Road before the motorcycle lost control on a curve at Walleye Road and Azalea Road.

The driver, Levi Conrad of Joplin, MO began to not comply with the Sarcoxie officer’s verbal commands. The taser was ineffective in gaining compliance with Conrad. After an almost five and a half minute struggle, three civilians saw the officers on the ground fighting with Conrad and jumped in to lend a hand, Conrad was then able to be taken into custody.

Tami Hoult of Arlington, TX, the passenger of the motorcycle was tended to by Sarcoxie Rural Fire District and transported to a local hospital.

Further investigation found that Conrad had five (5) outstanding warrants, two no bond warrants for property damage, and three failure to appear warrants for assault and property damage.

Methamphetamine paraphernalia and 4.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine were located. The motorcycle was found to be stolen out of TX as well.

Multiple state charges are pending including for both suspects.

Conrad was trespassed from Muncy’s for harassing female employees prior.