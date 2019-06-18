Motorcycle Driver in Hospital with Serious Injuries After Crash

JOPLIN, Mo. —

On June 18th, 2019 at approximately 12:45 P.M. officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to 22nd St. & Maiden Lane for a car vs motorcycle traffic crash. Upon arrival the operator of the motorcycle was found with serious injuries.

View of scene facing North.

View of passenger car involved.

Image of motorcycle involved.

The motorcycle operator was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital.

The driver of the passenger vehicle is not reporting injuries currently.

Upon initial investigation the motorcycle was northbound on Maiden Lane at a high rate of speed according to multiple witnesses to the crash.

The passenger vehicle was southbound on Maiden Lane making an eastbound turn onto 22nd St when the motorcycle struck the side of the passenger vehicle.

The investigation is on-going. Members of the Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team are on scene now investigating. Joplin Police Department

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation you are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.